‘Competition helps us grow,’ says Aditi Sharma

What do you think of the title, Rab Se Hai Dua?

I am a Punjabi and I relate to the word Rab a lot. We often say, ‘Rab se hai dua ki aap hamesha khush rahe’. It’s a very pleasing and beautiful title.

What are your character details?

My character is that of a very sweet, innocent and naive woman called Dua. She loves her husband and her family. She is positive and sophisticated.

How much do you relate to your character?

I can relate to her as I am also positive and I am there for my family. I am a talkative person but my character isn’t so. On the other hand, if someone is wrong I just tell that person frankly. Dua is gentler.

What’s the storyline?

The show addresses a strong topic. In the holy Quran, it’s said that marrying for the second time is allowed but only under specific circumstances. There are a lot of rules and regulations that one should know about. My last show Jadu Hai Jin Ka was also a show with Islamic backdrop, but it wasn’t so religion based. This show is very special and we are trying to be cautious and do our best.

How easy or difficult was it to master the Urdu language?

I am still working it out. Being from Delhi, slang terms and dialects come to me naturally. I need to improve and work hard on my dialogues. Words like zakat and nazla are so beautiful. I am trying my best. Urdu is a beautiful language.

How’s it working with co-actor Prateek Sharma?

It’s amazing and wonderful. He is vocal about the scenes and how one should go about it. He is such a genuine person. The whole cast and crew is very sweet. I am really having fun.

The TV industry has evolved. What are the changes you have noticed?

I have seen that there are very different topics covered now on TV. Topics like talak, second marriage and extra marital affair are very impactful.

Who is your inspiration in terms of acting?

Shah Rukh Khan. He is amazing. I love his wit and his aura. He is a big inspiration right now in my life.

Daily soap means a lot of hard work and patience. What is your viewpoint?

Definitely, it requires a lot of hard work. If you are a web actor or film actor, you get so much time for preparation as you get the script months before the shoot. We shoot every day with a new script.

Do you think alternate careers are important as there’s a lot of competition?

Healthy competition is necessary to help you grow, to know where you stand in life. It’s not about having an alternative career but an alternate viewpoint where you have to think about a stable source of income. I would like to have an alternate source of income as well.