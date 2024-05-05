Family emergency

The doctor delivers the heartbreaking news to the Wagles in Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey that Srinivas’ condition is critical, and he requires a costly operation to treat his massive heart blockage. Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) and the family have a challenging task of raising a substantial sum of money for the surgery. Despite Srinivas’s reluctance to burden his children with debt, Rajesh is determined to save his father’s life at any cost. With emotions running high and Srinivas’ life hanging in the balance, Rajesh sets on a mission to secure the funds before it’s too late.

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “In moments like these, family bonds are tested like never before. Rajesh’s struggle is not just about arranging funds, but it’s a testament to the love and responsibility he holds towards his father. Srinivas holds everyone together.”