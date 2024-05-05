How did you feel when you were chosen for Krishna Mohini?

I was genuinely thrilled. Learning about Krishna’s character got me excited because she’s not only a singer but also a tour guide. I could also relate to her because I share a similar bond with my sister. The opportunity to portray such a multi-faceted role felt like a big deal.

Tell us more about Krishna Mohini.

This is a fresh topic that has never been seen on television. The show revolves around the bond between siblings, highlighting the importance of having a saarthi, a guiding force, in one’s life. Krishna’s role as a saarthi to her brother Mohan portrays the deep-rooted connection between siblings. I would like to say that audience should watch it and understand after watching because it’s a very captivating story about the relationship between a brother and a sister and how Krishna always supports Mohan.

What’s your character Krishna like?

Krishna Mohini is a resilient young woman who has faced numerous hardships in her life. At a very young age, she took upon the role of a mother for her brother. She has the responsibilities of both household and external matters. Despite her struggles, she maintains a pure heart and an unwavering dedication to her family, often going above and beyond to explain things thoroughly. She’s a hardworking, jolly soul who embodies strength and love.

What went into preparations for the part and any real life character which inspired you to embrace the role better?

Honestly, the whole team is incredible. I didn’t have to stress about anything because they’ve got it all covered. From the producers to the directors, everyone’s fantastic and incredibly supportive. To keep the character genuine and relatable, the inspiration were the girls who struggle in their day to day lives and yet are high on spirits.

What were the challenges while shooting for the show?

Talking about my fears, riding the scooter and jumping in water for the sequence was a bit daunting. It was hands down the most challenging task of my life, but I summoned up all my courage, even recited the Hanuman Chalisa for strength, and managed to pull it off. It’s a scene you don’t want to miss - trust me, it’s unforgettable.

How was your experience working with Fahmaan?

Fahmaan and I knew each other from my previous show. We had a good bond, so it is fun working together again this time. He’s cooperative and has a great sense of humour, which made our work enjoyable.

A message for your fans.

Krishna Mohini is a compelling story of siblings which will capture the hearts of audiences. This tale shows the journey of brother and sister and the importance of having a saarthi, a guiding light, in our lives.