In a happy space

IANS

In a career spanning almost two decades, actress Katrina Kaif has given many blockbusters, such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Partner, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang and the Tiger franchise to name a few. She is extremely happy and grateful for the way her journey has been and how wonderful it has been.

Katrina shared: “I think the love and support that I’ve gotten from the audiences is incredible. It’s phenomenal...”

The actress, who is married to actor Vicky Kaushal and was recently seen in Tiger 3, said she wanted to improve her skills further.

“My desire is to improve myself as an artiste. I want to make sure I do not fall into my own traps of trying to repeat myself or trying to maintain or sustain any image because I have done something before. I think as an artiste you need to learn to evolve. You need to constantly check in with yourself. That is what is true for me today. Currently, I’m very conscious that whatever film I step into, I need to connect to it deeply. I am excited to essay different roles and bring new aspects of me as a performer on screen,” she added.

