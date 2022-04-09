Is AakarshikaGoyal collaborating with MankirtAulakh?

Aakarshika Goyal is being bombarded with messages on social media and fans have been asking her whether she is collaborating with Mankirt Aulakh. Mankirt Aulakh is a Punjabi singer who has given fantastic songs such as Badnam, Vail, 8 Raflaan, Bhabi, Kadar and many more. Says Akarshika, “I would love to work with Mankirt Aulakh if the opportunity presents itself. I am optimistic that it will happen when the right time comes. I request my fans to keep supporting me and I will strive to bring out more exciting projects for them.”

Akarshika Goyal has appeared in daily soaps and reality TV shows, including Savdhaan India and Halla Bol. She has also appeared in Haunted Nights, Ajab Gajab Ghar Jamai and Swim Team.