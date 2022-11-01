Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid seen together at star-studded Halloween bash

Los Angeles, November 1

Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio and supermodel Gigi Hadid seemingly had fun together at a Halloween party.

Amid rumours of them seeing each other, Page Six reported on Monday, October 31, that Leonardo and Gigi were seen together at CircoLoco's Halloween party at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

According to eyewitnesses, the ‘Titanic’ actor and the model, along with her sister Bella Hadid, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad, arrived aboard the party bus.

"Leo wore a (scary) mask most of the night unless he was drinking," one of the sources told the outlet.

The source added that the actor's mask was "half monster, half zombie". It's also said that "the group got bottle service".

Leonardo was pictured with Gigi for the first time, since news of their reported romance broke in September. The pairing appeared to be the first time the Oscar winner has ever dated a woman older than 25, and a mother. IANS