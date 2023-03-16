Mohammad Nazim to headline Punjabi film ‘Munda Rockstar’ •

Mohammad Nazim, who is known for his role in TV show Saath Nibhana Saathiya, will be seen in Punjabi film Munda Rockstar. He was last a part of the film Tera Mera Saath Rahe.

The actor shared the news on Instagram with a picture from the mahurat ceremony. He wrote, “No, this is not the beginning of a new chapter in my life; this is the beginning of a new film! And there’s nothing like the feeling of starting something new.”

He will be playing the lead character in Munda Rockstar. The actor’s last film, Big Daddy, came out in 2017 and he will be returning to big screen after six years. In Pollywood, he debuted with the film Plot No. 666 in 2015.