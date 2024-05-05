Panchayat returns with Season 3

Prime Video recently announced the premiere date of the much-awaited Season 3 of its original series, Panchayat, an eight-part heart-warming comedy drama set against the backdrop of rural India. Following the first two seasons, Panchayat 3 takes an interesting turn with fresh challenges and conflicts within the village of Phulera, entangling the lives of the characters.

The new season will bring back the series’ endearing cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. Created by The Viral Fever, Panchayat S3 is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It will premiere in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, exclusively on Prime Video in India.