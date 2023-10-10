Parineeti Chopra can't stop blushing as paps ask about 'jiju' Raghav Chadha

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 10

Parineeti Chopra, who recently tied the knot with AAP leader Raghav Chadha in a dreamy Udaipur wedding, was spotted at Mumbai airport, and her sindoor-clad look sparked quite the curiosity. The actress, dressed in chic black attire with a stylish ponytail, found herself surrounded by eager paparazzi. Amidst the camera flashes and questions, one shutterbug cheekily asked, "Jiju kaise hain?" (How is your brother-in-law?) Parineeti couldn't help but blush and smile, responding with a sweet, "Bilkul theek hai" (He's absolutely fine). Fans showered the video with heart emojis, capturing the playful and candid moment.

Photos and videos from Parineeti and Raghav's wedding continue to circulate on social media, painting a picture of their fairytale celebration. Recently, a video emerged of Parineeti's warm welcome to Raghav's house in Delhi. The couple made a grand entrance, greeted by a decked-up house adorned with white flowers, fireworks, and the rhythmic beats of the dhol. Parineeti looked radiant in a lime green salwar suit set, while Raghav was dapper in a brown kurta paired with a matching Nehru jacket. These outfits had also made an appearance during their return from Udaipur, as they arrived at the Delhi airport.

In a candid confession, Parineeti revealed that she was the one who said, "I love you" first in their relationship, but she humorously maintained that she was the funny one in their dynamic. The couple exchanged playful banter during their wedding rituals, with Raghav affectionately telling Parineeti, "Now you are a Chadha." To this, Parineeti lovingly replied, "The best family in the world. They make me feel like a queen."

The newlyweds' love story continues to capture hearts as they embark on this beautiful journey together.

