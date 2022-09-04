Peter Jackson wins two Emmys for 'The Beatles: Get Back' docuseries

ANI
Washington, September 4
Hollywood filmmaker Peter Jackson won his first Emmys, in directing and outstanding documentary categories for 'The Beatles: Get Back' docuseries, which debuted last year on Disney+.
According to Variety, while accepting the Creative Arts Emmy award in downtown Los Angeles, Jackson gave a big shout-out to the Beatles. For the best documentary, winners also included Paul McCartney, Ring Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.
"This could not have been made without the unfailing support of Paul, Ringo, Olivia, Julian [Lennon], Yoko and Sean [Lennon] who were all always there with their support and love. Finally, a big shout out to The Beatles. Thank you so much for the over 60 years of your positive, exuberant, joyous... Your music is so profound and I think it's actually embedded in our DNA," he said, reported Deadline.
'Get Back' is based on material shot in early 1969 from Michael Lindsay-Hogg's 1970 feature film 'Let It Be'.
Both picture and sound went through a meticulous restoration process, building on techniques developed to restore World War I footage in Jackson's 2018 documentary, 'They Shall Not Grow Old'. Accepting the directing Emmy, Jackson recognized Lindsay-Hogg's work.
As per Variety, Jackson is now halfway to EGOT as he has three Oscars for writing, directing and producing The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
