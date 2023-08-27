Rumoured couple Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur spotted together at Mumbai airport

IANS

Mumbai, August 27

Fuelling their relationship rumours, actors Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur, were once again spotted at Mumbai airport.

The new rumoured couple of the B-town seems to be going for another vacation together as they were papped at the airport's departure area.

In a video shared by a paparazzi, Ananya was seen in a white tank top, she paired it with olive green cargo pants and white sneakers. She completed the look with big transparent aviators, a bracelet and a neck chain. With a no-makeup look, she let her hair down, and was carrying a tote bag.

On the other hand, Aditya looked dapper in a chequered green and blue shirt. He paired it with grey pants and white sneakers. He completed the look with a pair of black round sunglasses and a backpack.

Check out their video:

In July, Ananya and Aditya were spotted in a restaurant in Lisbon, Portugal, having an engrossed happy conversation with each other. They were also spotted together taking a stroll on the streets of Spain, where Aditya was seen hugging Ananya from behind, while they were enjoying the picturesque view. They had also attended a rock concert there.

On the work front, Ananya has Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cyber crime thriller. She also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', and web-series 'Call Me Bae'.

Aditya was last seen as Shaan Sengupta in the crime thriller series 'The Night Manager Part 2'. He also has Anurag Basu's 'Metro ... In Dino' in the pipeline.

