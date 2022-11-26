Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur…celebrities mourn ‘great actor’ Vikram Gokhale

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 26

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a hospital in Pune, where he had been undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said.

Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital earlier this month following health complications.

Celebrities pay tribute to the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan calls him a ‘wonderful actor’. He took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Vikram Gokhale and wrote, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Vikram Gokhle ji. A wonderful actor. Remember as a kid watching him work with my father in Agneepath and Khuda Gawah and loving his portrayal of Rajput Khan! My condolences to his family and his fans."

Very sad to hear of the passing of Vikram Gokhle ji. A wonderful actor. Remember as a kid watching him work with my father in Agneepath and Khuda Gawah and loving his portrayal of Rajput Khan! My condolences to his family and his fans. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 26, 2022

His Dasvi co-star Nimrit Kaur also offers condolences over the death of Vikram Gokhale and said the late actor’s contribution to the world of art will be cherished forever. She wrote, “Deepest condolences and prayers to the family and all his loved ones. #VikramGokhale ji’s immeasurable contribution to the world of art will be cherished forever. May he rest in peace and glory. #RIPVikramGokhale ji”

Deepest condolences and prayers to the family and all his loved ones. #VikramGokhale ji’s immeasurable contribution to the world of art will be cherished forever. May he rest in peace and glory. #RIPVikramGokhale ji pic.twitter.com/7BWR3AYbij — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) November 26, 2022

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his sorrow over the demise of Vikram Gokhale. He wrote, “A veteran of the industry and one of the most versatile actors. My heartfelt tributes to Vikram Gokhale ji and condolences to his family. We shall all miss his presence on the big screen.”

A veteran of the industry and one of the most versatile actors.



My heartfelt tributes to Vikram Gokhale ji and condolences to his family.



We shall all miss his presence on the big screen. pic.twitter.com/4Z8fGnAeUv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 26, 2022

Anil Kapoor shared throwback pictures with late actor Vikram Gokhale from one of their films. In his heartfelt tributes to the late actor, Anil Kapoor wrote, “I had the honour & privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films that is very very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense, had a great time working with him…he was a great actor of Indian Cinema…(1/2)” and continued, “respected and immensely admired theatre & star actor in Marathi cinema…always looked forward to his performances in the films I have seen..his absence will be felt dearly…my heartfelt condolences to the family.”

I had the honour & privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films that is very very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense, had a great time working with him…he was a great actor of Indian Cinema...(1/2) pic.twitter.com/YG8RYbUgnE — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) November 26, 2022

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar shared a video in Vikram Gokhale’s remembrance. A great loss to the industry, Sachin shared the pleasure of working with the late actor.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss of Vikram Gokhale from whom he 'had so much to learn'.

Very sad to know of the demise of Vikram Gokhale ji. Worked with him in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Mission Mangal, had so much to learn from him. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WuA00a2bpO — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 26, 2022

Rahul Dev expressed his sorrow as he wrote, “Saddened to learn that #VikramGokhale ji is no more. A true gentleman and a complete actor ... his craft lent dignity to all his roles. Fortunate to have worked with him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on Sir. #legend”

Saddened to learn that #VikramGokhale ji is no more.

A true gentleman and a complete actor ... his craft lent dignity to all his roles.

Fortunate to have worked with him.

My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on Sir. #legend pic.twitter.com/HjtLyBB3V2 — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) November 23, 2022

Manoj Bajpayee says Indian cinema has lost a gem today. He tweeted, “Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts & prayers are with the family 🙏🏼#OmShanti #VikramGokhale — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 26, 2022

Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh also paid tribute to the late Vikram Gokhale.

Harsha Bhogle called Vikram Gokhale ‘a great actor’ in his condolence message. “A very sad day. Goodbye to a great actor. Such a presence on screen. #VikramGokhale.

A very sad day. Goodbye to a great actor. Such a presence on screen. #VikramGokhale. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 26, 2022

Anupam Kher shared a video with an incomplete poem by Vikram Gokhale to mourn the loss of a 'dear friend'.

I got this incomplete video from #VikramGokhale 12days back. I called him & told him that the poem is incomplete. He laughed & replied,“Life incomplete है मेरे दोस्त!” News of his death has deeply saddened me. He was a very dear friend! BRILLIANT actor & person! ओम शांति!🙏🕉💔 pic.twitter.com/4TzgO3dDHn — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 24, 2022

Many politicians also paid their last respects to the late actor Vikram Gokhale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his grief over the death of Vikram Gokhale on social media. He tweeted, “Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 26, 2022

Home Minister Amit Shah called Vikram Gokhale ‘a seasoned actor’ and offered condolences to his family, friends and followers. “Vikram Gokhale Ji was a very seasoned actor, his demise is deeply saddening. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of all cinema lovers. His work will always be remembered. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

Vikram Gokhale Ji was a very seasoned actor, his demise is deeply saddening. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of all cinema lovers. His work will always be remembered. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 26, 2022

NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India, Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur are among the many politicians who expressed their grief on the passing away of Vikram Gokhale.

#Vikram Gokhale