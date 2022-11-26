 Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur…celebrities mourn ‘great actor’ Vikram Gokhale : The Tribune India

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur…celebrities mourn ‘great actor’ Vikram Gokhale

Vikram Gokhale died at the age of 77 due to multiple organ failure

Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kapoor, Nimrat Kaur…celebrities mourn ‘great actor’ Vikram Gokhale

Late actor Vikram Gokhale. Twitter



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 26

Veteran film, television and stage actor Vikram Gokhale on Saturday died at a hospital in Pune, where he had been undergoing treatment for the past couple of weeks, the hospital authorities said.

Gokhale, 77, was admitted to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital earlier this month following health complications.

Celebrities pay tribute to the actor.

Abhishek Bachchan calls him a ‘wonderful actor’. He took to Twitter to mourn the loss of Vikram Gokhale and wrote, "Very sad to hear of the passing of Vikram Gokhle ji. A wonderful actor. Remember as a kid watching him work with my father in Agneepath and Khuda Gawah and loving his portrayal of Rajput Khan! My condolences to his family and his fans."

His Dasvi co-star Nimrit Kaur also offers condolences over the death of Vikram Gokhale and said the late actor’s contribution to the world of art will be cherished forever. She wrote, “Deepest condolences and prayers to the family and all his loved ones. #VikramGokhale ji’s immeasurable contribution to the world of art will be cherished forever. May he rest in peace and glory. #RIPVikramGokhale ji”

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his sorrow over the demise of Vikram Gokhale. He wrote, “A veteran of the industry and one of the most versatile actors. My heartfelt tributes to Vikram Gokhale ji and condolences to his family. We shall all miss his presence on the big screen.”

Anil Kapoor shared throwback pictures with late actor Vikram Gokhale from one of their films. In his heartfelt tributes to the late actor, Anil Kapoor wrote, “I had the honour & privilege to work with Vikram Gokhale ji in one of the films that is very very close to my heart and his contribution to that film was immense, had a great time working with him…he was a great actor of Indian Cinema…(1/2)” and continued, “respected and immensely admired theatre & star actor in Marathi cinema…always looked forward to his performances in the films I have seen..his absence will be felt dearly…my heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar shared a video in Vikram Gokhale’s remembrance. A great loss to the industry, Sachin shared the pleasure of working with the late actor.

Akshay Kumar took to his Twitter handle to mourn the loss of Vikram Gokhale from whom he 'had so much to learn'.

Rahul Dev expressed his sorrow as he wrote, “Saddened to learn that #VikramGokhale ji is no more. A true gentleman and a complete actor ... his craft lent dignity to all his roles. Fortunate to have worked with him. My sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. Shine on Sir. #legend”

Manoj Bajpayee says Indian cinema has lost a gem today. He tweeted, “Indian cinema lost a gem of an actor. Had the privilege of working with him in Aiyyari and shared few great moments with him on the set ! Saddened to hear about Shri Vikram Gokhale ji’s demise. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Mukkabaaz actor Vineet Kumar Singh also paid tribute to the late Vikram Gokhale.

Harsha Bhogle called Vikram Gokhale ‘a great actor’ in his condolence message. “A very sad day. Goodbye to a great actor. Such a presence on screen. #VikramGokhale.

Anupam Kher shared a video with an incomplete poem by Vikram Gokhale to mourn the loss of a 'dear friend'.

Many politicians also paid their last respects to the late actor Vikram Gokhale.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his grief over the death of Vikram Gokhale on social media. He tweeted, “Vikram Gokhale Ji was a creative and versatile actor. He will be remembered for many interesting roles in his long acting career. Saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Home Minister Amit Shah called Vikram Gokhale ‘a seasoned actor’ and offered condolences to his family, friends and followers. “Vikram Gokhale Ji was a very seasoned actor, his demise is deeply saddening. He left an indelible mark on the hearts of all cinema lovers. His work will always be remembered. My condolences to his family, friends and followers. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti.”

NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines of India, Pralhad Joshi, BJP MP Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur are among the many politicians who expressed their grief on the passing away of Vikram Gokhale.

#Vikram Gokhale

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

How former Pakistan army chief Bajwa's daughter-in-law became billionaire in just a week of her marriage

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him

3
Health

Maternal obesity during pregnancy impacts offspring's liver, skeletal muscle metabolism, finds study

4
Punjab

NRI wanted for killing Australian woman arrested in Delhi

5
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

6
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh University forms committee as student agitation spreads

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

8
Nation

India abstains from anti-Iran UN vote

9
Nation

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

10
Nation

PSLV-C54 successfully places earth observation satellite into orbit

Don't Miss

View All
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media
Punjab

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

Enraged over chapter on adult education, villagers lock school
Haryana

Enraged over chapter on adult education, Sonepat villagers lock school

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection
Chandigarh

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

10-year-old booked for ‘glorifying’ gun culture
Punjab

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; Watch video
Punjab

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Top News

15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi

15 women members in Constituent Assembly, their contribution rarely discussed: PM Modi

'One of them, Dakshaayini Velayudhan who had come out of dep...

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives 3 days’ time to remove all such photos from social media

After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media

FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...

BJP releases Gujarat manifesto; promises implementation of UCC, anti-radicalisation cell, law pertaining to damage to public property, jobs

BJP releases Gujarat manifesto; promises implementation of UCC, new jobs, anti-radicalisation cell, law on damage to public property

The manifesto is released by BJP president JP Nadda at Kamal...


Cities

View All

MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal buildings

10-year-old booked in Kathunangal for 'glorifying' gun culture

PSPCL officials not depositing replaced goods in stores: RTI

India needs incorruptible young men, women dedicated to serve society: Punjab Governor

Ban 'Dastan-e-Sirhind' film: Dal Khalsa

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

332 dengue cases reported in Bathinda

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Chandigarh road closed for public; traffic police issue advisory about alternative routes

Rival councillors join hands against Chandigarh MC drive to remove hanging cables

Parliament may take up Chandigarh Tenancy Act in December

Mosquitoes carrying ‘twin viruses’, causing co-infection

33 farm unions to protest in Chandigarh today

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

Shraddha Walkar case: Police quiz woman who visited Aaftab Poonawala’s house after murder

Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police

AIIMS ransomware attack: Key patient data at risk of leak, sale on Dark Web, says experts

Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces

Stopped from smoking in store, Gurugram man fires shot at worker

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

Rs 32-crore dues not cleared, Jalandhar Development Authority bans property registration in 28 colonies

13 test positive for dengue in Jalandhar district, tally rises to 388

Kapurthala sees 1,275 farm fires, 20% fewer than last year’s figure, claims Deputy Commissioner

FIR against three for flaunting weapons in Nawanshahr

Jalandhar: Contraband seized in NDPS cases destroyed

737 farmers fined ~16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning

737 farmers fined Rs 16 lakh, 571 blacklisted for stubble burning in Ludhiana district

Income Tax raids on jewellers, stores continue on Day 2 in Ludhiana

Ludhiana police hold surprise check at Ghumar Mandi gun house

Rashly driven bus rams into cyclist in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Crackdown on illegal hoardings in Ward 68

Relief after two protests hold city traffic to ransom

Relief after two protests hold Patiala city traffic to ransom

Punjabi University's 5-day book fair a big draw

594 dengue cases reported in Patiala this month: Health Dept

141 units of blood collected at camp in Government Mohindra College, Patiala