 'Watchout': Sidhu Moosewala's latest song featuring Sikander Khalon lights up Diwali, gets over 3 million views in less than 3 hours : The Tribune India

The late rapper's impact lives on as fans embrace his fifth song posthumously

Sidhu Moosewala's 5th posthumous song 'Watchout' releases on Diwali. File photo, YouTube/Sidhu Moose Wala



Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, November 12

Rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, famously known as Sidhu Moosewala, continues to resonate with fans even a year and a half after his tragic passing. On the occasion of Diwali, his fifth posthumous song, 'Watchout,' hit the airwaves, stirring millions of likes and views within hours.

In this latest track, Moosewala, boldly challenges his adversaries, declaring, "ho ke takde rahiyo ailan hai mera veriyan nu jeen ni dinda thonu jado tak mai marda ni" (Be brave, for I have a challenge to my opponents, I won't let you live until I cease to exist."

The captivating music for the 3.40-minute song has been skillfully crafted by Mxrci and the video features Sikander Kahlon.

Using the metaphor of a tiger, Moosewala issues warnings to his rivals, asserting they must defeat him, or he will confront them head-on.

Recently, Sidhu Moosewala's parents, mother Charan Kaur and father Balkaur Singh, unveiled the poster for the 'Watchout' on social media.

Here's the post:

Check out the song:

The release of 'Watchout' release follows the theme set by his previous posthumous hit, 'Chorni,' where Moosewala delved into topics like gangs, jailbreaks, and self-protection as the fearless Jatt of Punjab's Malwa region.

'Mera Naa,' his third posthumous song, released earlier this year on April 7, featured collaborations with Nigerian singer and rapper Burna Boy and UK-based musician Steel Banglez. The song proved his music legacy continues to live on.

The other two songs that were released post his death are 'SYL' and 'War'. While 'SYL', which released on June 2023, 2020, focused on the controversial issue of Punjab's water, especially the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal, 'Vaar' was released on November 8, 2022, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and was dedicated to General Hari Singh Nalua (the commander-in-chief of Khalsa Fauj during Maharaja Ranjit Singh's era) and his valour.

Sidhumoose Wala, tragically killed near Mansa on May 29, 2022, continues to wield immense influence even in his absence, with his official YouTube channel boasting a staggering 22.4 million subscribers.

#Diwali #Sidhu Moosewala

