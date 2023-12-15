Suhana Khan didn't know dad Shah Rukh Khan had received Padma Shri; star daughter has embarrassing moments at 'KBC 15'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 15

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, along with the star cast of the film ‘The Archies’ and its director Zoya Akhtar, was seen promoting her debut film on the latest episode of KBC 15.

However, during the show, Suhana was left red-faced while answering questions as she got an answer about her father wrong.

With Suhana, Zoya Akhtar and actor Vedang Raina on the hot seat, host Amitabh Bachchan asked the question, “Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?” and gave the options: A) Padma Shri, B) Legion of Honour, C) L’Etoile d’Or, and D) Volpi Cup.

While one would expect Suhana to instantly answer the correct option, this, however, was not the case.

Suhana chose Padma Shri as the answer, which turned out to be wrong, leaving everyone surprised. The correct answer was Volpi Cup, the principal award given to actors at the Venice Film Festival.

Following Suhana’s fiasco, Amitabh says, “Beti ko pata nahi hai ki pita ko kya mila hai. Keval itna bataya gaya hai pita ne ki jo saamne baitha hai, wo hamaare baap ka role kiya hai, unse puch lena ki bhaiya thoda aaram se prashan puche. Itna aaram se prashan pucha, uska jawaab hi nahi de payi ye.”

Hearing this, everyone starts laughing. Bachchan then tells Suhana that SRK was conferred the Padma Shri in 2005.

#Shah Rukh Khan