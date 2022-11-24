Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

Pune, November 24
Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale is not responding to treatment and is in a critical condition at a Pune hospital, his wife said on Thursday, a day after many media outlets reported that he had died.
Gokhale, an actor equally at home in theatre, television and movies, is undergoing treatment at the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here following health complications. He is 77.
The ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ actor has "multi organ failure", his wife Vrishali Gokhale said in a statement.
"Mr Vikram Gokhale is critical since last 24 hours. Doctors are trying their best. He is not responding to the treatment as expected," she said.
Dismissing reports of his death on Wednesday night, the acclaimed actor's daughter Neha Gokhale said her father is "on life support and has not passed yet. Keep praying".
"Doctors are making all efforts, but there are several complications. We will update you about further medical updates," Rajesh Damle, a family friend, told reporters.
"I appeal people to not believe or spread any rumours about his health," he added.
Known for playing men of authority on screen, Gokhale has acted in several Marathi and Bollywood films, including the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Agneepath’ (1990), ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ (2007), ‘Natsamrat’ (2015) and ‘Mission Mangal’ (2019).
