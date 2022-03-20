'When we were complete', Neetu Kapoor conveys Holi wishes, pays tribute to Kapoors — from Raj to Rishi — in her Instagram video

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 20

Over the years, we have witnessed Kapoor family’s famous assembly to celebrate festivals and their precious moments. From Raj Kapoor to now fourth generation of the clan, all members of the family believe in association during celebrations. Neetu Kapoor had given us a glimpse of one of such moments as she had wished her fans on the occasion of Holi with a throwback video of Raj Kapoor’s famous Holi party.

The video shows people being tossed into a tub of coloured water during Holi celebration. Raj Kapoor is seen chilling with his wife Krishna Raj Kapoor. Neetu too makes her appearance in a white kurta, holding young Ranbir Kapoor in her lap. Meanwhile, Rishi Kapoor is seen having a good time dancing his heart out."When we were complete when there was love warmth 🟣🟢🟡🔴🟠 happy holi ❤️🤩⭐️", Neetu wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

The videos has served as an emotional treat for fans. Reacting to the video, fans got emotional as they recalled the days of the legendary actors like Raj Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor.