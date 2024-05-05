Who’s Hero?

IANS

Singer-composer Charlie Puth has appreciated the recognition from billionaire singer Taylor Swift.

Charlie teased a new song just days after responding to Swift, 34, who named him in a song on her new album The Tortured Poets Department.

“These last couple weeks have been really crazy for obvious reasons, but I wanted to share something with you”, the singer wrote over a clip of himself singing his new song.

He added, “This is a song I wrote about my friend called Hero. Sometimes I get a little nervous being overly honest in my music which is why this was sitting on my hard drive for a while. But I think someone out there was giving me a sign that I needed to release it. So, I declare Hero will be out everywhere on May 24 as the first single of my new album. Thank you for your support… you know who you are.”