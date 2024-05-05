 Neighbourhood Scan : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

Neighbourhood Scan

Neighbourhood Scan


Singapore
Top spot in youth global index
Singapore came in first in a 2023 global survey of youth development, which measures the status of young people and their competence, capabilities and economic opportunities for full participation as active citizens. Singapore, the only Asian country in the top 10 rankings, was followed by Denmark, Portugal, Iceland and Slovenia. “The report examines the extent to which young people are learning, earning and living healthy, engaged and peaceful lives. It also shows whether they are living in societies that value their views and recognise their contributions,” said Baroness Patricia Scotland, a prominent British lawyer who serves as the Commonwealth’s secretary-general. The Straits Times

Taiwan
Black mosquito code cracked
Taiwanese scientists have cracked the genetic code of a tiny bloodsucker in an advancement of research on repellent and insecticide development, a study published in the journal Insect Biochemistry and Molecular Biology showed. Forcipomyia taiwana, commonly known in Chinese as the “tiny black mosquito”, is a species of blood-sucking insect that “wreaks havoc” throughout Taiwan, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said. Understanding the receptors that enable the sense of smell in female tiny black mosquitoes is a crucial step in creating lures for traps or repellents, said Lin Ming-te, study co-author and associate professor at Tzu Chi University’s Department of Molecular Biology and Human Genetics. Taipei Times

Nepal
World’s most polluted city
Kathmandu, the federal capital of Nepal, has again been ranked as the world’s most polluted city. According to data of the Air Quality Index on May 3, Kathmandu was followed by Chiang Mai city of Thailand in the second position and Medan of Indonesia was identified as the world’s third most polluted city. Air pollution is soaring in Kathmandu due to rising incidents of forest fire amidst the increasing temperature. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority recorded 165 incidents of forest fire in 39 districts across the country. According to wildfire expert Sundar Sharma, the increasing number of forest fires has contributed to air pollution in major cities of the country. The Himalayan Times

Bangladesh
Influencers push tree planting
Social media influencers are urging their followers to plant trees in a bid to make the cities, and the country, more liveable during heatwaves, which scientists say are becoming more frequent, more severe and longer because of climate change. In late April, Peya Jannatul, a model, actor and lawyer, asked her 1.6 million followers on Facebook to go out and plant 10 trees each. A student group launched a campaign on April 21 to plant 5,00,000 trees in just 10 days, while a popular cleric urged his 4.3 million Facebook followers to donate money to plant 300,000 trees. Green Savers, which allows people to sponsor tree planting across 22 districts, is helping translate the calls for tree planting into action. Dhaka Tribune

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Here is all about 3 Punjabi youth held in Canada for Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar’s killing

2
Jalandhar

Lovely Professional University-Phagwara student from Noida, 3 others sustain bullet injuries in clash between two groups

3
Trending

‘Win Raebareli before challenging for top’: Russian chess great Kasparov's cryptic post on Rahul Gandhi sets social media on fire

4
Delhi

Former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely, 4 others join BJP

5
Chandigarh

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to remove protesters from Chandigarh-Mohali road

6
Lok Sabha Elections

After Surat and Indore, Congress Puri LS candidate Sucharita Mohanty returns party ticket

7
India Explainer

Lok Sabha election: Will Prajwal Revanna controversy affect BJP prospects in Karnataka

8
India

Snake venom case: ED files money-laundering case against YouTuber Elvish Yadav, others

9
India

Karnataka sex scandal: JD(S) MLA HD Revanna taken into custody by SIT in kidnapping case

10
J & K

One IAF soldier killed, 4 injured after terrorists ambush convoy in J-K's Poonch

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Canada a ‘rule-of-law country’, says PM Trudeau after arrest of three Indians in Khalistani activist Hardeep Nijjar killing

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead outside a gurdwara...

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops

Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...

Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Of 3 held in Canada, two have no criminal record

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Congress names Jay Narayan Patnaik as Puri candidate after Sucharita Mohanty exits Lok Sabha race citing lack of funds

Mohanty is the third Congress candidate to retreat from elec...

Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra’s Sangli; no casualty

Army helicopter makes precautionary landing in Maharashtra’s Sangli; no casualty

The chopper lands at a farm near Erandoli village in Miraj t...


Cities

View All

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Residents, NGOs unite in protest against life-threatening effects of Tung Dhab drain

Health employees seek exemption from poll duty

Manch puts development agenda before Amritsar Lok Sabha candidates

In ‘Vote Kar Amritsar’ campaign, residents light lamps at Town Hall

LS candidates take to social media platforms as traditional methods of canvassing take a back seat

Moosewala’s family backs Congress candidate

Sidhu Moosewala’s family backs Congress Bathinda candidate Jeet Mohinder

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

SC stays High Court order on removing protesters from UT-Mohali road

UT heritage items no antiquity or art treasure under law: ASI

Morning walker falls prey to stray dog at Leisure Valley

PL Varma: Soul of Chandigarh

Tewari renews open debate challenge, Tandon hits back

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

INDIA VOTES 2024: AAP candidates file nominations

Chandni Chowk Congress nominee submits papers

Speculation rife Lovely may replace Harsh in East Delhi

Auto-rickshaw driver injured as signboard falls on him

Five arrested for murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Once foes, Chaudhary, Rinku share stage

Once foes, Vikramjit Chaudhary, Sushil Rinku share stage

Blocked sewer inconveniences residents, commuters

Gangster arrested for killing kabaddi player

PCMS doctors go on strike in Kapurthala govt hospitals

Jalandhar: Free books distributed

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: All 2,919 polling stations equipped with assured minimum facilities in Ludhiana district

It’s Congress vs rest in Punjab, says Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Congress’s Amethi pick Kishori Lal Sharma has Ludhiana roots, joined Gandhis in 1980s

Residents oppose setting up of liquor vend on Jassian Road

Use cow cess to tackle stray cattle menace: Ludhiana residents to MC

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Preneet, blame game begins

Farmer dies during protest against BJP’s Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur, blame game begins

Fourth National Yogasana Training Programme ends

SAD candidate NK Sharma condoles farmer’s death

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans