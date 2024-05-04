2 held for foreign job fraud, 104 passports seized

Noida, May 3
With the arrest of two men, the Noida police today claimed to have busted a gang of thugs who were duping people on the pretext of securing them jobs in foreign countries like Jordan, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.
The gang had allegedly been operational for about six years. The accused duo — Ishaq Yunus (30), and Rohit Oberoi (27) — was nabbed near Hoshiarpur on Friday by officials of the Sector 49 police station team. The police also seized 104 passports, 31 forged visa documents and 36 fake work contracts from their possession.
