20 days to go, JJP suffers blow

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 4

With less than 20 days left for the Lok Sabha polls in Haryana, Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) suffered a double blow in Gurugram. On Saturday, two party leaders, Sube Singh Bohra and Naresh Sehrawat, resigned from all posts and primary membership of the party.

Both the leaders have given personal reasons for bidding goodbye to the party. Naresh Sehrawat, former sarpanch of Sukhrali village, who was considered the right hand of former deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, was the spokesperson and district secretary of the party. Sube Singh Bohra, former sarpanch of Wazirabad village held the post of national secretary of the party. Both the leaders are well known faces in the district and surrounding areas.

Sube Singh Bohra said that following the ideals of ‘jan nayak’ Chaudhary Devi Lal, he had stayed in the Jannayak Janata Party and served as long as he could. He had not been able to be active in the party due to personal reasons, so, he had decided to leave the party voluntarily, he said.

“I announce my resignation from all posts in Jannayak Janata Party and I leave the party. My social activities will continue. I will definitely contest elections from Gurgaon Assembly. Whether I will contest the election from any party or as an independent, this will be discussed with colleagues and workers. I will not be active with any candidate and any party in this Lok sabha election,”said Sube Singh Bohra.

Meanwhile, Naresh Sehrawat said that Sube Singh Bohra was his close friend and he had always worked with him, hence he was also resigning from the party due to some personal reasons. “I came into politics only for public service by becoming the voice of the people living in villages, rural and urban areas and always raised their problems. I will continue this path”, said Sehrawat.

The JJP has given Gurugram LS ticket to singer Rahul Yadav Fazilpuria because of which most of the workers are upset. A worker said that the old and loyal workers of the party were being ignored.

Follow ‘Jan nayak’ Devi Lal’s ideals I announce my resignation from all posts in Jannayak Janata Party and leave the party. — Sube Singh Bohra, former JJP leader I came into politics only for public service by becoming the voice of the people living in villages . — Naresh Sehrawat, former JJP leader

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Lok Sabha