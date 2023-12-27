29 Yamunanagar units fail to renew consent to operate, get notice

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, December 26

As many as 29 units including screening plants, stone crushers, plywood factories and brick-kilns, were allegedly found running without renewing their consent to operate (CTO) from Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

Have to apply 90 days in advance As per the policy of the HSPCB, units have to apply for consent to operate before 90 days of expiry of previous consent. Virender Singh Punia, Regional officer

The authorities of the HSPCB, Yamunanagar, have now issued show-cause notices for closure to those units. As per the information available, show-cause notices for closure were issued under Section 33-A of Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1974 and 31-A of Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act 1981.

Virender Singh Punia, Regional Officer (RO), HSPCB, Yamunanagar, said that when they checked the record of industrial units, they came to know that the CTO of 29 units had already expired, but those units had not applied for renewal of CTO.

“These 29 units are running in violation of water and air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Acts, therefore, these units were issued show-cause notices for closure recently,” said RO Virender Singh Punia.

He said that as per the policy of the HSPCB, all the units have to apply for consent to operate before 90 days of expiry of previous consent.

“If a unit applies for renewal of CTO after the date of expiry of CTO period, then the application will be entertained only if such units deposit additional consent fee as per the policy of the HSPCB depending upon the category of the unit,” said Punia.

