3 attacked in Rewari, FIR lodged

A group of youths attacked three persons at a service station in Kund in Rewari district. After thrashing them, the accused tried to crush two youths under an SUV. One of the men was injured critically, dragged by the vehicle for about 50 metres, while another managed to escape with a minor injury.

An FIR was registered at the Khol police station on Thursday night

The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras installed at an auto parts shop

According to the complaint filed by Dharmender, a resident of Manethi village, it was at 2.30 pm on Thursday when he along with Shubham were sitting with Vedpal, a resident of Manethi, at his service station at the Kund barrier.

In the meantime, more than 10 youths reached there in a vehicle and started beating Shubham with sticks. When he and Vedpal intervened and asked the youths to leave the place, the youths began beating them too. Hearing the noise, people gathered there. Main accused Harender, a resident of Ateli Begpur village, drove his vehicle and hit two of them, the complaint read.

“In the attack, Vedpal and Ankit were injured. Vedpal was dragged by the vehicle for about 50 metres. They also threatened to kill us before leaving. Our family members tried to chase them but they finally managed to flee. In the attack, Vedpal sustained fractures in his spine, hands and legs and is being treated at a private hospital in Rewari,” Dharmender said in his complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against Harender, Sandeep, alias Mama, Khairana, Suraj, Ankit, Neeraj, Jitender alias Jeeta Gurjar, Sonu and three others under Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said Sub-Inspector Surender Singh, the investigating officer.

