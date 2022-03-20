3 live grenades, IED found from a ground near Chandigarh-Ambala NH

Ambala, March 20
Three live hand grenades and an Improvised Explosive Device were recovered from an empty ground near Chandigarh-Ambala National Highway.
It is learnt that some labourers spotted the explosives and informed the police on Sunday. The police recovered the explosives, including three live grenades, and an IED weighing around 1.5 kg, from the spot.
Ambala Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa who reached the spot said, “We got information that some explosive substances have been recovered around 50 metre off Chandigarh-Ambala road. During checking three live grenades and an IED were recovered. The department concerned was informed and the process for disposing off the explosive was initiated.”
