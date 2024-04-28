50 leaders take Congress membership

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

About 50 leaders from other parties, including the JJP and the INLD, and sarpanches joined the Congress on Saturday.

They took the membership of the party in the presence of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress state president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda.

State general secretary of the JJP’s youth unit Rabu Panwar and former JJP Assembly president Vijay Sangwan were among those who joined the Congress.

While assuring them of respect, Hooda and Bhan called upon everyone to help the Congress win the election. Answering questions of mediapersons, Hooda expressed concern over the fire incidents in standing crops. He said the government will have to activate the fire brigade to prevent such incidents.

“The preparedness of the department should be on a war footing. The government should announce appropriate compensation for all farmers who have suffered crop loss due to fire,” he added.

Hooda said the problems of farmers are continuously increasing due to the “irresponsible” attitude of the BJP. “Farmers’ produce is lying in the open at markets. Besides, there is constant fear of rain and storm. No proper steps were taken by the government to lift the produce. Even procurement is not being done smoothly because farmers are not getting the gate pass on time,” the former Chief Minister pointed out.

