6 people killed in communal violence in Haryana, 116 arrested so far: CM Khattar

PTI

Chandigarh, August 2

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said six people, including two home guards, have died in the communal violence in the state while 116 have been arrested.

He said the stray incidents of violence reported elsewhere after the Nuh clashes had been brought under control.

The injured had been admitted to various hospitals, including at Nalhar in Nuh and Medanta in Gurugram, the Haryana chief minister said, adding that 116 people had been arrested while a search was on to nab the other accused.

In a statement, Khattar said as per information so far, six people had died out of which two are home guards and four are civilians while several people had been injured.

The conspirators are being identified, he said, while promising strict action against the guilty and asserting that the security of common people "is our responsibility".

Apart from Haryana police personnel, 20 companies of central security forces have been deployed in the state. Three of them have been stationed in Palwal, two in Gurugram, one in Faridabad and 14 in Nuh, Khattar said and appealed to the people to maintain peace.

