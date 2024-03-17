Rs 92 cr project to construct roads, drains in Yamunanagar-Jagadhri

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 16

The Municipal Corporation Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) will construct roads and underground drains in Ward Number 9 at a cost of Rs 92.57 lakh.

Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora inaugurated these works today. On this occasion, he instructed officers of the MCYJ to pay special attention to quality in development works and complete the construction work within the stipulated time.

He said a road would be constructed from Mahindra filling station to Durga Mandir (East Bhatia Nagar) in this ward at a cost of Rs 53.57 lakh.

He said another road would be constructed from Ambedkar Bhawan to Annapurna Bhawan in Kirti Nagar of this ward at a cost of about Rs 39 lakh.

“Underground drains will be constructed along both roads for water drainage,” said MLA Ghanshyam Das Arora.

He said providing basic facilities to people was the first priority of the government.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in the state, a number of welfare schemes are being implemented in public interest in the state,” said Arora.

Outgoing councillor Bhavana Bittu, former Senior Deputy Mayor Pawan Bittu, Karnesh Sharma, Sanjeev, Gagan Katoch, Kuldeep Kapoor and other persons were present on the occasion.

