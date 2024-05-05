AAP releases list of 40 star campaigners

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 4

The Aam Aadmi Party has released a list of 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana.

The list features the name of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is presently in jail in a case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. Similarly, the names of Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain, who are also in jail, have also been included in the list of star campaigners.

The party has included Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh, Dr Sandeep Pathak, Pankaj Kr Gupta, ND Gupta, Gopal Rai, Raghav Chadha, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Kailash Gehlot, Imran Hussain, Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora, Anmol Gagan Mann, Chetan Singh Jouramajra, Harjot Singh Bains, Balkar Singh, Baljinder Kaur, Mohinder Goyal and Anurag Dhanda in the list of campaigners.

The names of Balbir Saini, Harpal Bhatti, Jaipal Sharma, Indu Sharma, Anil Ranga, Dr BK Kaushik, Dr Manish Yadav, Kulbir Danauda, Anu Kadyan, Rajinder Sharma, Adarsh Pal, Ashwini Dhulera, Ravinder Singh, Randeep Rana, Dr Rajnish Jain and Raj Kaur Gill are also on the list.

AAP state spokesman Sumit Hindustani said, “The party has issued the list of 40 star campaigners and soon they will start campaigning in support of all 10 INDIA bloc candidates. We are confident that Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain will be out on bail. The star campaigners will tell the importance of democracy and appeal to the voters to save the Constitution by voting for INDIA bloc candidates.”

