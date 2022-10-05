Adampur bypoll: Kuldeep Bishnoi bats for son as candidate race hots up

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 4

Following the announcement of byelection to the Adampur Assembly seat, all major political parties in the state have started the process to finalise candidates.

Sources in the Congress say though the names of former ministers Jai Prakash and Sampat Singh and farmer leader Kurda Ram Nambardar are doing the rounds, former CM Bhupinder Hooda wants to pick the candidate after a feedback from the field. In case, the BJP opts to field Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi, the Congress may consider nominating the son of either Jai Prakash or Sampat Singh, they say.

AAP, on the other hand, has embarked on the “Siksha Samvad Yatra” to highlight the shortage of teachers in government schools and the merger of schools. The party has zeroed in on Umesh Sharma, who is leading the yatra, Ram Prakash Gharwal and Satender Singh.

A functionary says the survey team of the party has arrived in the segment. “Though ticket aspirants are already engaged in vigorous campaigning, the final decision will be taken by senior party officials,” the leader says. Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta and party leader Anurag Dhanda are among the key decision-makers.

Bishnoi, who recently joined the BJP, has announced his wish to field his son, while leaving the decision with the party leadership.

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala will hold a meeting of the state executive on October 6. “The party will take a decision after a thorough discussion with the workers,” he said.

Those in contention

Congress: Ex-ministers Jai Prakash & Sampat Singh, farmer leader Kurda Ram Nambardar

Ex-ministers Jai Prakash & Sampat Singh, farmer leader Kurda Ram Nambardar BJP: Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi

Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi AAP: Umesh Sharma, Ram Prakash Gharwal, Satender Singh

Umesh Sharma, Ram Prakash Gharwal, Satender Singh INLD: Call after key meet on Oct 6

