Adampur bypoll: To lure voters, political parties set narratives to suit their agendas

While the BJP is harping on development, Cong is highlighting the neglect of constituency

Bhavya Bishnoi (Twitter/@bbhavyabishnoi) and Jai Prakash (File photo)



Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 18

As the campaigning for Adampur bypoll has gained momentum after completion of the process of withdrawal of the nomination papers, political parties and independent candidates are trying to set the political narratives to suit their respective agendas. There are a total of 22 candidates in the fray for the Adampur assembly segment.

While the BJP is harping on development, the Congress is highlighting the neglect of Adampur and AAP is raking up the issue of school education. The INLD, on the other hand, is highlighting the plight of the farmers of Adampur.

The byelection was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi left the party to join the BJP in August this year. The BJP has fielded his son Bhavya Bishnoi in the bypoll. Bhavya is banking upon the developmental plank to reach out to the voters in the bypoll besides playing the emotional card of being the grandson of Bhajan Lal.

Adampur is the bastion of the Bhajan Lal family for the past five decades. Bhavya and his parents – Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka – both former MLAs from Adampur – are assuring the voters that a share in the power will leapfrog the segment on the developmental path.

Bhavya stated that development activities have already started in Adampur. His father Kuldeep said, “Whenever I met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, he obliged me with the grant for works even though I was MLA from the opposition party. Now that we have joined the BJP, the development will pick up,” he claimed.

Haryana minister Kamal Gupta too claimed that Kuldeep had also got a grant of nearly Rs 700 crore approved from the government.

Congress candidate Jai Prakash alleges that the BJP-JJP government has neglected Adampur for the last eight years. While counting works done by the previous Congress government headed by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Jai Prakash promised that he would leave no stone unturned to protect the interests of the Adampur on getting elected to Assembly. Former CM Hooda and his son Deepender too claimed that Adampur had been a stronghold of Congress and that they would ensure overall development if the party comes to power in 2024.

The AAP is raking up the issue of poor scenario of school education. AAP candidate Satinder Singh claimed that AAP has proved in Delhi and Punjab that it can give quality education and health infrastructure to people. AAP’s Siksha Samvad coordinator for Adampur bypoll, Umesh Sharma said people have realized the fact that they should strive for basic schooling facilities for their children.

INLD candidate Kurda Ram, who is a farmer leader, stated that he had been leading the farmers’ agitations seeking compensation for damaged crops and also demanding canal water, which are major issues concerning farmers. INLD supremo Om Prakash Chautala stated that Congress and BJP ignore the interest of the working and farming communities.

 

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

