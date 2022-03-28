After battling cancer, Kuldeep Bishnoi seeks to regain lost ground

Cong leader launches statewide ‘Jan Jagran Karyakarta Sammelan’ from Karnal

After battling cancer, Kuldeep Bishnoi seeks to regain lost ground

Kuldeep Bishnoi during the launch of his campaign in Karnal on Sunday. Sayeed Ahmed

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, March 27

After battling throat cancer for three years, Congress leader and Adampur MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi on Sundday started statewide ‘Jan Jagran Karyakarta Sammelan’ from Karnal to regain his political ground by reuniting his supporters.

“I couldn’t meet you all for the past three years as I was undergoing cancer treatment. After holding meeting with workers recently, I had decided to start the statewide sammelan from Karnal to regain our old vote bank back,” Bishnoi said while addressing his supporters.

After the launch, Bishnoi said: “Karnal is like my second home as I have started my major campaign from here. My father was an MP from here and we are connected with the locals.”

Meanwhile, no stalwart of the local Congress unit was present and the pictures of major party leaders of the state were missing from the posters. On being asked about the absence of local and state leaders from his programme, he said there was no rift in the Congress and all workers and leaders were making efforts to strengthen the party in their own ways.

Bishnoi, however, admitted that the alliance with the BJP had weakened his previous political party, Haryana Janhit Congress (HJC), which he had formed after parting with the Congress. Later, he rejoined the Congress. “After holding the rath yatra for 57 days in 2013, when the time of the Lok Sabha elections came in 2014 the BJP had betrayed us, which made us weak politically. Our years long efforts went in vain and our voters shifted to the BJP. The Congress vote bank made by former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal shifted to the BJP because to me. To bring that vote bank back, I have started this programme,” he said, adding they would uproot the BJP from power in 2024.

Giving an example of his father, Bishnoi said when Bhajan Lal was the CM, the state was developed equally but now Karnal, which was the constituency of Manohar Lal Khattar, was awaiting growth. “No major project has been brought to Karnal. Even no job opportunities have been created for the unemployed. Only rampant corruption is visible.”

Meanwhile, the Congress leader also accused the ruling BJP-JJP government on the issues of poor law and order, rising inflation and unemployment.

Special connect with Karnal people

Karnal is like my second home that is why I have started my major political campaign from here. My father too was an MP from Karnal and both of us are connected with the locals. — Kuldeep Bishnoi, Congress leader

