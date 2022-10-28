Amid strike, workers outsourced for cleaning in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 27

The Municipal Corporation Faridabad (MCF) has hired around 150 private workers in the wake of the ongoing strike by civic workers in the city.

Arrangements made in rohtak too Outsourced workers have been engaged for door-to-door garbage collection and night sweeping. — Dhirendra Khadgata, Municipal Commissioner, Rohtak

With the Haryana Nagarpalika Karamchari Sangh announcing the extention of strike till October 29, the MCF authorities have roped in private persons for the cleaning of areas where the exercise hasn’t been undertaken for the past eight days.

Claiming that the ongoing strike hardly had any impact on the overall sanitation in the city, Jitender Kumar, Commissioner, MCF, today said sanitation in only about 25 per cent of the common areas like the markets or internal roads had been affected as the removal of solid waste and garbage was going on smoothly.

He said the removal of garbage had already been outsourced to Ecogreen, a private company, and there had been no complaints. He said seven machines were deployed for the sweeping of roads in the city. He claimed that sanitation in private residential societies and sectors had hardly been affected as the Resident Welfare Associations of the respective areas had already engaged private agencies. He said as the strike was of the state level, it was likely to be resolved soon by the state government.

However, as many parts of the city have been affected due to the lack of regular cleaning, local residents and shopkeepers in some of the markets have also taken the help of private sweepers to clean or to lift the garbage lying in front of their shops. Ram, a shopkeeper in the NIT-1 market here said poor sanitary conditions had affected the footfall of customers in the market.

Rohtak: The Rohtak Municipal Corporation, too, has deployed outsourced workers to collect garbage and maintain cleanliness in the city in view of the ongoing strike by sanitation workers. “Outsourced workers have been engaged for door-to-door garbage collection and night sweeping in view of the ongoing strike,” said Rohtak Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata.

He appealed to the residents to dispose of their household waste in the corporation’s garbage-collection vehicles going from door to door, instead of throwing it in the open.

Questioned about the steps taken to end the strike, Khadgata maintained that communication with the striking workers was on, pending salaries had been released and the other concerns were also being addressed at their level.

“Instead of trying to end our strike by use of force and divisive tactics, the government should talk to our representatives and fulfil our demands,” said Sanjay Bidlan, president, Rohtak unit of the Nagarpalika Karmchari Sangh.

