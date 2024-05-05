ASI caught taking Rs 5K bribe

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, May 4

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed an ASI posted at the police station at Dhauj village for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a resident here on Saturday.

It is alleged that the accused, identified as Hemraj, had already taken Rs 35,000 from the members of the complainant’s family.

The accused ASI had been the investigating officer (IO) in a case regarding an assault between two groups of Fatehpur Taga village. He had demanded money from the complainant Salman for removing his name from the case. He had also threatened Salman that he would get him jailed, if he did not pay the money to settle the issue.

It is revealed that the police have registered a case under various sections against 15 members of the complainant’s family over an alleged incident of assault that took place in February this year.

The ACB laid a trap and managed to arrest the accused for taking money from the victim. A case has been registered in this regard, said a police official.

