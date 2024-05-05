Avenge BJP’s ‘atrocities’, farmers told

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 4

Congress candidate Jai Prakash has launched a scathing attack on the BJP, stating that time has come to take revenge for the “atrocities” committed by the BJP governments at the Centre and the state on the farming community during its almost 10 years of rule.

Addressing a public meeting in Kheri Chopta village in the Narnaund Assembly segment, Jai Prakash said farmers and other sections of society were geared up to oust those who called the farmers “terrorists” and “miscreants” in recent times.

Jai Prakash, known as JP, said “Now, when leaders of BJP and JJP are going to villages, farmers and the general public are demanding answers from them. But they have no answer. They have no option but to run away from farmers and people.”

