Ban on export of broken rice anti-farmer: Hooda

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 10

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda today said the Centre’s decision to impose 20 per cent duty on the export of non-basmati rice and ban on the export of broken rice was anti-farmer.

Addressing a press conference in Rohtak, Hooda said: “Due to such decisions, farmers will not be able to benefit from the high prices of food grains in the international market arising out of the Russia-Ukraine war.” He demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision and asked the government to start procuring paddy from September 20.