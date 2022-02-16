Bhupinder Singh Hooda: Haryana Government indifferent to anganwari workers plight

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 15

Former CM ansd Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda today said that the neglect of 52,000 anganwari workers of the state was a living example of the thinking of the BJP-JJP government towards daughters.

Hooda said anganwari workers were on strike for the past 70 days and were camping in Karnal, the home area of the CM, to press their demands. “Daughters are forced to struggle on the streets under the BJP government which gave the slogan ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. Inflation in Haryana is continuously setting new records and the government continues to be indifferent to the plight of people,” Hooda said, referring to the latest figures of retail inflation. —

