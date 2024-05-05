Bike owner fined Rs 40,000 over firecracker Bullet

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 4

The traffic police in Narnaund town of Hisar district today imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the owner of a Bullet motorcycle which had a modified silencer and was emitting a firecracker-like sound. The vehicle was also impounded as the rider didn’t have registration documents.

The traffic incharge of Narnaund police, Ram Niwas, said that during a special drive against modified silencers in mortorcycles and black film in cars, they stopped a motorcycle with modified silencer. The owner also failed to produce requisite documents.

#Hisar