Bike owner fined Rs 40,000 over firecracker Bullet

Hisar, May 4
The traffic police in Narnaund town of Hisar district today imposed a fine of Rs 40,000 on the owner of a Bullet motorcycle which had a modified silencer and was emitting a firecracker-like sound. The vehicle was also impounded as the rider didn’t have registration documents.
The traffic incharge of Narnaund police, Ram Niwas, said that during a special drive against modified silencers in mortorcycles and black film in cars, they stopped a motorcycle with modified silencer. The owner also failed to produce requisite documents.
