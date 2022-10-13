BJP candidate files paper

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 12

The BJP candidate, Bhavya Bishnoi, filed his nomination papers for the Adampur byelection here today. He was accompanied by party state president Om Prakash Dhankar, JJP state president Nishan Singh, his father Kuldeep Bishnoi, besides other leaders. Dhankar claimed he would win the bypoll.

