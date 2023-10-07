 CM regularises 303 more colonies : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • CM regularises 303 more colonies

CM regularises 303 more colonies

Waives tax, penalty on property dues worth Rs 8,000 cr | Announces relief for cotton farmers

CM regularises 303 more colonies

CM Manohar Lal addressing a press conference in Chandigarh.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 6

Announcing the regularisation of an additional 303 colonies across 14 districts with immediate effect, and allocating Rs 3,000 crore for their infrastructure development, CM Manohar Lal Khattar today said that 2.9 lakh properties were built in these colonies and the move would bring relief to a population of over 10 lakh.

More sops to follow

  • Remaining 1,507 colonies to be regularised by January-end
  • 15% rebate on principal outstanding property tax to give owners Rs 1,200-crore benefit
  • Power connections to be given in “dera-dhanis” within 3-km radius of village “phirni”
  • Cotton farmers to get relief ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre
  • Farmers who re-sowed paddy due to flooding to get Rs 7,000 relief an acre

Addressing a press conference, he said the government had sought information about such colonies on a portal. “The remaining 1,507 colonies will also be regularised by January-end,” he said.

The CM also announced 100 per cent waiver of tax and penalty on outstanding property tax to the tune of Rs 8,000 crore, besides offering a 15 per cent rebate on the principal outstanding property tax, giving property owners a benefit of about Rs 1,200 crore.

Punjab told to clear stand on Sutlej-Yamuna link canal

  • Attacking the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab Government for having a “double stand” over the SYL issue, the CM said the AAP should make its stand clear
  • It should not confine its discussions to Punjab Bhawan, but should extend its deliberations to encompass a wider perspective on the dispute
  • Calling the Mann government ‘two-faced’ for issuing contradictory statements, he claimed that in the past 10 years, 1.68 MFA of Sutlej waters and 0.58 MFA of Ravi-Beas waters had flowed to Pakistan due to delay in the construction of the canal

Talking about electrification expansion in villages, Khattar said connections would be given in “dera-dhanis” within a 3-km radius of village “phirni”. If any household still remained without power, they could opt for solar connections, he said, adding that the government would offer 50 per cent subsidy on such connections.

He said the government had also formulated a policy for granting licences for power infrastructure development. Under the policy, land for power stations must be provided before construction began and 50 per cent of the funding must be deposited before housing plans were approved. The remaining amount should be deposited within two years, or before the occupation certificate was granted, whichever was earlier, he stated.

Stating that the last date under the Voluntary Load Disclosure Scheme had been extended to October 31, Khattar said the police department had been asked to promptly register FIRs in cases of transformer theft from a farmer’s field. In such instances, the farmers would only bear 25 per cent of the cost for installing a new transformer.

He also announced the opening of a kshatipurti portal for cotton crop losses due to pink bollworm. Compensation would be provided ranging from Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre. For farmers who re-sowed paddy due to flooding, compensation would be provided at a rate of Rs 7,000 an acre. Congratulating the medal winners of the Asian Games, he said Haryana accounted for almost 25 per cent of the winners.

#Manohar Lal Khattar

