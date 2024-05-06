Congress, BJP, CPM leaders share stage to discuss manifestos

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, May 5

It was a novel experience for intellectuals and those who have interest in electoral politics when they saw political leaders of three different parties sharing the stage to discuss their manifestos ahead of the Lok Sabha poll.

Interestingly, the gathering also asked questions from the leaders about the formula and mechanism to fulfil their poll promises as these are bound to put a huge financial burden on the people.

All this happened during an event organised by Democratic Forum in collaboration with the District Bar Association here wherein Dr Jogendra Mor from Congress, Neha Dhawan from BJP and Surendra Sharma from CPM took part and put forth their views on the manifestos of their parties.

Neha Dhawan highlighted the main points of the BJP manifesto like providing free ration (5 kg grain) to 80 crore Indians for the next five years, health services under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, housing under the PM Awas Yojana, giving tax relief to the middle class, Durga Shakti for women, mahila thana, Lakhpati Didi, construction of public toilets, transparent appointments for youth etc.

Dr Mor discussed in detail his party’s manifesto, which included conducting economic and caste census, abolishing application fee, amending RTE to provide free education till Class XII, changes in NEP 2020, 33 per cent women reservation, guarantee of MSP, amendment in crop insurance scheme etc.

Thereafter, Surendra Singh put forth the main points of the CPM manifesto. “Our manifesto has two parts. The first part assesses the unprecedented circumstances and the second part mentions alternative plans. Corrupt people are being given political protection, constitutional institutions are being weakened. 42 per cent of educated youth are unemployed, inflation is at its peak,” he added.

