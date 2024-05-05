Court seeks report on waste burning impact on villages

Gurugram, May 4
Taking cognisance of The Tribune report “Toxic Rajasthan waste on fire, 200 in 2 Nuh villages develop ailments” dated May 3, the District Sessions Court has sought a report from the health authorities detailing various causes and the remedial steps taken for preventing ailments.
After the letter was issued to the Health Department on May 3, the authorities flung into action and conducted medical camps in villages to take stock of the situation.
All residents were appealed to appear for medical tests and even private doctors were contacted and details sought about the people who had fallen ill due to toxic air.
The twin villages of Khori Kana and Khori Khurd located on the Rajasthan border are being used as illegal garbage burning grounds by industrial units at Bhiwadi.
The villagers claim chemicals are brought in drums during the night and put on fire. After the report was published in The Tribune, a team of the Pollution Control Board visited the villages on May 3 morning, but that did not deter the defaulters and they burnt chemicals that night too. The DC has ordered an inquiry.
