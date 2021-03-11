Cybercrime gang busted

Gurugram, June 6
The cybercrime police busted a gang of frauds and nabbed the gang leader for duping people on the pretext of getting them government jobs. The arrested has been identified as Sudhir Chauhan, resident of Mayan village in Rewari.
He was arrested on May 31 from Pahadganj in Delhi and was on five-day police remand. Chauhan was produced before a city court today, from where he was sent to judicial custody.
The police have identified two more members of the gang, who are still absconding.
Chauhan had duped Ashish, a resident of Gurugram, of Rs 7.3 lakh in 2019 by promising him a job in the Haryana Police using fake mail of the Haryana staff selection. Ashish moved to the police in 2021.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police restore security of all 424 VIPs 9 days after Sidhu Moosewala's killing
All personnel withdrawn from the security will join back by ...
Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in graft case
Former forest minister Sangat Singh Gilzian has also been na...
Sadhu Singh Dharamsot remained in controversy over serious graft allegations during Amarinder govt
Though dropped from Charanjit Channi-led government over all...
Rs 1 crore commission from 1 contractor, 100 firms engaged in forest works, it was easy money that lured Dharamsot into it
Illegal felling, scam in transfers, postings, issues that ga...
In a first, ITBP introduces heli-borne operations for women personnel
Will enable their deployment during disaster management task...