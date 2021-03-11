Cybercrime gang busted

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 6

The cybercrime police busted a gang of frauds and nabbed the gang leader for duping people on the pretext of getting them government jobs. The arrested has been identified as Sudhir Chauhan, resident of Mayan village in Rewari.

He was arrested on May 31 from Pahadganj in Delhi and was on five-day police remand. Chauhan was produced before a city court today, from where he was sent to judicial custody.

The police have identified two more members of the gang, who are still absconding.

Chauhan had duped Ashish, a resident of Gurugram, of Rs 7.3 lakh in 2019 by promising him a job in the Haryana Police using fake mail of the Haryana staff selection. Ashish moved to the police in 2021.