Cybercrime gang busted, 7 arrested for180 incidents

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, January 17

The cyber cell of the police here has busted a gang that was running a racket involving financing from banks and private companies on the basis of fake Aadhaar and PAN cards. The accused are reported to be involved in 180 incidents in the region, it was claimed.

Modus operandi Using fake Aadhaar, PAN cards, the miscreants got costly phones, LED TVs, laptops, home theatres, ACs etc financed from banks and private companies. Later, they sold those in the grey market

According to DCP Nitish Kumar, the accused — identified as Vineet, Sahil, Tikam, Deepak, Abid, Mukesh and Harmel – were arrested in a raid carried out by the police at various places recently in connection with the racket of cheating banks and customers by using fake Aadhaar and PAN cards for getting costly phones financed and selling those in the grey market.

The breakthrough came after the police launched a probe in connection with a complaint lodged by a local resident in October last year. The complainant said that when he contacted his bank for a loan, he was told that a mobile phone loan of Rs 49,000 was already running in his name.

He came to know that the loan in his name has defaulted due to non-payment of installments. As a result, his CIBIL score has gone down and he was ineligible to get more loans.

On knowing this, the victim lodged a complaint, a case was registered and investigation was launched by the cyber cell.

The DCP said Vineet, Mukesh, Abid, Tikam and Harmel are residents of Ghaziabad and accused Deepak and Sahil are residents of Delhi. The accused have revealed that they had been preparing fake documents to cheat banks and finance companies to get finance for mobile phones and other electronic items on the basis of these documents without the knowledge of the customers. The accused have been arrested from Delhi, Ghaziabad and Bihar.

Vineet was the mastermind and used to collect Aadhaar and PAN card data to pass on to Mukesh and Harmel, who made changes in the documents. Cash amount of Rs 15,000, a computer, printer, three mobile phones and 14 SIM cards have been seized. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.