Deepender flays BJP-JJP govt over joblessness

Panipat, December 3

Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said the BJP-JJP coalition government has made the state number one in unemployment, inflation, drug addiction and crime.

Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan and MP Deepender Hooda arrived today to address the ‘Jan Akrosh Rally’ organised by MLA Balbir Balmiki in the grain market at Matlauda of Israna constituency here.

Deepender Hooda, while addressing the gathering, said that the state is entering into the electoral year and now, the time of only six months is left for BJP-JJP government. He said that earlier, the state was number one in employment, development, per capita income, per capita investment and respect for players, welfare of farmers and poor people.

Hooda said a massive presence of people in the rally has boosted their morale and it is clearly an indicator of change in the state.Congress state president Udai Bhan, while addressing the gathering, said that the massive crowd shows that the Congress is going to form the government in 2024.

He said that there was a debt of Rs 70,000 crore when the Congress had given charge to the BJP government. Now, the debt has reached Rs 4 lakh crore.

