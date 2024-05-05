Elderly, disabled to get pick-and-drop facility to reach their voting booths

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 4

Voters above 85 years of age and people with more than 40 per cent disability will now get the facility of pick and drop to the polling booths on May 25 in the district. Earlier, these voters were only given the facility to vote from home. District Election Officer and DC Nishant Kumar Yadav was addressing a meeting of poll-related panels like Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP), Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) and other committees.

The DC said that the number of voters above 85 years of age or people with more than 40 per cent disability in Gurugram district is 50,790. Besides voting from home, these voters will also get the facility of pick and drop. Voters falling in this category can register their names by calling the toll free number 1950 of the District Election Office. The duty of one government employee and one volunteer per person has been fixed to bring these voters from home.

To increase the voting percentage in the district, voter awareness slogans will be organised on Rajiv Chowk flyover; demos of EVMs, VVPATs and control units will be organised at public places, and pedestrian events and flash mob events will be organised in malls.

