Election duty akin to national duty: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 2

Accentuating the deep significance of engaging in election duty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has equated it with a solemn obligation every citizen owes to the nation. Justice Aman Chaudhary of the high court also drew a parallel between the election duty and participating in a festival that celebrates the democratic principles underlying the society.

“Engaging in election duty is akin to fulfilling a solemn duty that each citizen owes towards the nation, analogous to participating in a festival celebrating the democratic principles upon which our society is founded,” Justice Chaudhary asserted.

Elaborating on the crucial role of election duty in ensuring the smooth functioning of the electoral process, Justice Chaudhary said it safeguarded the fundamental right of every citizen to choose their representatives.

Further equating election duty with legal documents that uphold order and justice, Justice Chaudhary said participation in the same supported the rule of law and the sanctity of democratic institutions. “Just as legal documents serve as pillars of order and justice, so does participation in election duty in upholding the rule of law and the sanctity of democratic institutions. This duty being in national interest outweighs the personal,” he said.

Justice Chaudhary was hearing a bunch of petitions related to the requirement of staff by the Election Commission of India for performing election duties in the ensuing parliamentary elections.

Justice Chaudhary’s assertion regarding the importance of fulfilling election duty is significant as the HC has, in the process, underscored the significance of this obligation for every citizen by equating it with national duty and emphasising its role in upholding democratic principles.

The observation suggests that engaging in election duty is not just a responsibility, but a fundamental aspect of civic duty essential for the functioning of a democratic society.

