Ex-minister Hooda goes door-to-door to seek votes for BJP’s Arvind Sharma

Rohtak, May 4
Former minister and state BJP spokesman Krishan Murti Hooda, along with former Zila Parishad chairman Dharampal Makrauli, today carried out a door-to-door campaign in Makrauli Kalan village under the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly segment to seek votes for BJP candidate Dr Arvind Sharma.
Speaking on the occasion, Krishan Murti said corruption was promoted and government jobs were given on the basis of ‘parchi-kharchi’ in the previous Congress government in the state. The BJP not only brought transparency by reducing corruption but also provided jobs on the basis of merit, he said.
“Farmers were rendered landless in the Congress government by acquiring their costly land at cheaper rates in the name of development, hence the Congress candidates across the state are in the same condition as in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP will retain all 10 seats in the state this time too,” Krishan Murti added.
