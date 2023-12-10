Firing over Dalit groom on horseback, one hurt in Faridabad

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 9

A youth allegedly opened fire in a bid to stop a Dalit groom from “ghurchari” during a marriage ceremony at Tigaon village locality in the district last night. An 18-year-old girl was injured in the firing following a scuffle.

A case has been registered, but no one has been arrested so far.

According to police sources, the incident took place around 8 pm last night, when the “ghurchari” of a Dalit youth, Sachin, was taking place in the colony. It is alleged that the accused, identified as Babu, hailing from a “higher” caste, objected to it and opened fire from a countrymade revolver after a scuffle with members of the marriage party accompanying the groom.

However, the bullet hit an onlooker, Soniya, in the leg. She has been shifted to hospital, where her condition is reported to be stable.

The police has registered a case under various Sections of the IPC, Arms Act and SC and ST Act against Babu and Heera, both local residents. A probe has been launched into the incident, said a police official.

