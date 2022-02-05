Gang making passports on fake papers busted by Karnal police

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 4

The Karnal police got a major success in busting a gang allegedly involved in making passports on the basis of fake documents. The police have arrested 16 persons including two police personnel, a postman, an employee of passport office, Delhi, three agents, four passport holders and other members of the gang.

So far, the police have found that 21 passports were made of forged documents. Of them, 15 have been identified. Most of the passport holders are from Punjab and their addresses were shown in Karnal.

On information that some passports have been made in Karnal on fake documents, the police formed a team and started investigation. They found 21 fake passports that were made on the basis of fake addresses.

“Of these 21 persons, we have identified 15 passport holders,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

“Several of them have criminal background. Some are involved in heinous crime and some in petty crime. We are investigating their background and also inquiring about the passports issued in the past four years in the district. We have got issued look-out circulars. We have written to the regional passport officer to suspend these passports,” Punia said.

The accused police personnel, identified as head constable Naveen and constable Rajesh, have been arrested and suspended. They used to verify the addresses, the SP added.

“We have registered seven FIRs in this connection in Sector-32-33 police station. We have arrested three agents — Raman alias Ravi of Ambala, Amit Khatkar of Karnal and Mahesh Narang of Delhi. Mahesh had links with Munish, a passport employee in Delhi office, and managed to get passports. Karnal-based agent Amit had links with police personnel and the postman who conducted the verification,” the SP added.

The investigation revealed that these passports were issued between November and December 2021.