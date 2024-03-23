Gurugram cyber training centre to be functional by March-end

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, March 22

The Gurugram cyber police is set to be strengthened with a state-of-the-art cyber training center of excellence, which is likely to become functional by the end of this month.

As per police data, an average of over 160 cybercrime complaints are being received in Gurugram per day. The Gurugram police have already received over 10,000 cybercrime complaints in the first three months of the year. Besides, 300 FIRs have been registered in the four cyber police stations in Gurugram.

The cyber police wing is setting up the training center in the cyber police station, east, in collaboration with CVENT Company under the company social responsibility scheme.

A senior cyber police officer said all the equipment had been set up and the centre was likely to be functional by the end of this month. This centre will help in research and technical assistance, gathering of digital evidence, CDR analysis, mobile and memory forensics.

“We have started the special training session for police personnel in our police training school. After the center of excellence becomes functional, our cops will be better equipped to deal with cybercriminals,” said DCP cyber Siddhant Jain.

