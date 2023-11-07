 Gurugram, Faridabad schools closed as air quality still ‘poor’ : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Gurugram, Faridabad schools closed as air quality still ‘poor’

Gurugram, Faridabad schools closed as air quality still ‘poor’

Gurugram, Faridabad schools closed as air quality still ‘poor’

The air quality in Gurugram continues to remain ‘very poor'. FILE



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November 6

As the air quality continued to be in the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories in Gurugram and Faridabad, respectively, both the districts have ordered suspension of physical classes in government and private schools for students up to grade V. The schools have been asked to switch to online classes.

The orders will come into force from November 7. Following the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV, administrations of the districts have constituted over 100 teams to ensure its enforcement and have put over 200 sprinklers in action to curb rising pollution.

A complete ban had been ordered on construction works in the district. However, over 100 complaints were received from residential areas of the districts and teams were dispatched to penalise the violators.

“The schools have been shut. We have issued an appeal for usage of public transport and switching to work from home wherever possible. GRAP Stage-IV is in force which bars even construction work on government projects. However, many have been violating the norms and we have received many complaints regarding the violations. The defaulters are being fined and penalised,” DC Nishant Yadav said.

In a unique experiment, the Gurugram administration has pressed 20 to 30 sprinklers into service to create fake rain in heavily polluted areas to curb the rising pollution levels. This has helped a great deal.

Gurugram had recorded a ‘very poor’ air quality in a majority of areas with an average AQI of around 350. Sector 51 (a key construction concentration zone) recorded an AQI of 401. Meanwhile, Faridabad struggled with severe air quality in a majority of areas with the New Industrial Town recording the worst AQI of around 458.

“Over 66 teams are working round-the-clock to ensure the implementation of GRAP Stage-IV. Strict action is being taken against the violators. A special advisory has been issued for senior citizens and children and health infrastructure too has seen stepped up,” Faridabad DC Vikram Singh said.

Meanwhile, the poor air quality is impacting the Surajkund Diwali Mela, which is witnessing poor footfall and leaving artisans harried.

“We are to participate in a trade fair at Delhi after Diwali. We came here early to participate in the mela and make profits. However, owing to the pollution here, not many buyers are visiting the fair and we have been incurring losses,” a garment seller from West Bengal said.

Every year, the handicraft fair in Haryana is hosted in March-April. However, this year, it was decided to start a winter edition of the fair, which has been adversely impacted by the rising pollution in the area.

Nuh covered in thick smog

The Nuh district has been covered in thick smog. Areas around the Tauru block whave been recording an AQI above the 400 mark. The district only has one dedicated air monitor near the Mandikhera hospital. The other nearest monitors are in Manesar and Bhiwadi, which too are recording ‘very poor’ air quality.

#Faridabad #Gurugram #Private Schools

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

